Over 10 million foreign tourists visit India in 2017!

Tourists at Taj Mahal in India

Source: Getty Images

Published 9 March 2018 at 5:17pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 6:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
In 2017, India recieved the maximum number of foreign tourists that have ever visited India, as this number crossed 10 million! We spoke to Senior Journalist and political and economic analyst Harshvardhan Tripathi to know more...

