Over 3,000 Indian Australians have Hepatitis C despite simple cure

There are over 3,000 people in the Indian Australian community who have hepatitis C, but it is thought there are many more people who are unaware they are carrying the virus.





Dr Puneet Mahendra, a Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist says that if left untreated Hepatitis C can lead to liver disease or liver cancer.





"Many Indians who have gone through surgery or blood transfusion are at risk of having Hep C," he says.





Dr Mahendra says treatment has evolved in recent years and now a simple cure is available.





"There is now a simple and effective cure which involves taking tablets for a short time. These are quite cheap and easily available at pharmacies besides having a very high rate of curing the illness," he says.





Learn more about the symptoms, dangers and cure for Hepatitis C in our podcast.





Source: Supplied





According to Hepatitis Australia , 80 percent of newly acquired hepatitis C infections in 2011 were the result of unsafe injecting drug use. Others have been infected in various ways including:



