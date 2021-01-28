Overseas-trained teachers offered track to accreditation

Mr Balu Moothedath who upgraded his teaching degrees with SICLE Source: SICLE
Published 28 January 2021 at 3:01pm, updated 1 February 2021 at 1:29pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Sydney Institute for Community Languages is helping overseas qualified teachers to become accredited in Australian schools. It has initiated a bridging course of Master of Teaching for many aspirant teachers to join mainstream teaching system. Project officer Varsha Daithankar explains the enrolment process for 2021
