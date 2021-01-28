SBS Hindi

Overseas-trained teachers offered track to accreditation

SBS Hindi

Migrant students upgrading their teaching degrees

Mr Balu Moothedath who upgraded his teaching degrees with SICLE Source: SICLE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2021 at 3:01pm, updated 1 February 2021 at 1:29pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Sydney Institute for Community Languages is helping overseas qualified teachers to become accredited in Australian schools. It has initiated a bridging course of Master of Teaching for many aspirant teachers to join mainstream teaching system. Project officer Varsha Daithankar explains the enrolment process for 2021

Published 28 January 2021 at 3:01pm, updated 1 February 2021 at 1:29pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists