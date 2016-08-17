For more SBS Small Business Stories:
Sanjay Dhodi- The Paan Samrat Source: Supplied
Published 17 August 2016 at 11:21am, updated 20 September 2016 at 10:53am
By Kumud Merani
Without a doubt migrant communities have greatly contributed to build the economy of Australia. The Hindi program throws a beam of light on one such small business owner and innovator who plays a vital role in Australia's economic growth.Meet Sanjay Dhodi, the only one who runs a successful "Paan" shop and fulfills the need for this item that was truly missed by many Indians.
