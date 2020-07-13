The New South Wales Government will begin to charge returning international travellers for their quarantine accommodation from Saturday, 18 July.





Highlights:

NSW will charge international travellers for their quarantine accommodation from Saturday, 18 July.

Travellers will be charged $3,000 for one adult.

Government-arranged quarantine hotels will remain mandatory, with no option to select hotels.



"Government-arranged quarantine hotels will remain mandatory, with no option to select hotels. The NSW Government will invoice travellers a fixed fee at the end of their stay," the state government said in a statement.





Source: AAP





Returning travellers will be charged $3,000 for an adult with $1000 for each additional adult and $500 each child over the age of three, for 14 days of stay. There will be no charges for a child under three.





The government says it has already spent $65 million on quarantine accommodation to house international travellers returning to Australia and the quarantine fee will reduce the financial burden of COVID-19 on NSW taxpayers.





However, many Australian stuck overseas say the fee is another burden on the top of their expensive air tickets.





Bhagath Kishore, who has been stuck in India since March says he even if returns to Australia alone, leaving his wife and kid in India, he won't be able to afford the total expenses.





Bhagath Kishore is stranded in India since March. Source: Supplied





"Even if I come back alone as I cannot afford to bring my family now, I will have to spend at least $5000.





Listen to the story of Bhagath Kishore:

LISTEN TO Paid mandatory quarantine order disappoints Australians stranded in India SBS Hindi 13/07/2020 07:20 Play







"I am out of a job for more than four months now. I am from a low-income earner. It will take me another year to come back to where I was," Mr Kishore told SBS Hindi.





Ani, another Australian citizen of Indian origin, has been stuck in Andhra Pradesh in southern India for several months now. She says returning Australians shouldn't have to pay for mandatory quarantine.





"We are really trying hard to find flights to return (to Australia). Once I return, maybe I need to work much harder to pay off all these fees. They need to understand it's not our choice of staying back here."











NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision to charge all returning travellers, including Australian citizens, came after the federal cabinet announced a cap on the number of people arriving in Australia on Friday.





"Australian residents have been given plenty of time to return home, and we feel it is only fair that they cover some of the costs of their hotel accommodation," Ms Berejiklian said.





Australia will lift weekly caps on international arrivals in an effort to get stranded citizens home. Source: Getty Images





However, those stranded overseas say they have not left any stone unturned to return to Australia.





Bhagath Kishore says there are "too few" flights available for the number of people stranded in India.





"The flights get booked out in minutes after announcements. People have been trying for months to book tickets."





This might interest you: House burgled in Melbourne while family stranded in India







Bhagath Kishore says it will take him at least two years to come back to where he was financially and emotionally in pre covid times.





"It feels like I'm going backwards. Two years of my life are gone. I don't know when I can bring my wife and kids back there," said Mr Kishore.





He appeals to the Australian government to help all Australians come back.





"Indian Government is bringing all its citizens stranded around the world in special flights where as a developed country like Australia couldn’t arrange flights to India to bring its citizens," says Mr Kishore.





Queensland has already been charging returning travellers and other states are expected to introduce similar fees.





Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for essential work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Residents in Melbourne public housing towers who need access to support and assistance should call the Housing Call Centre on 1800 961 054. If you need a translator, first call 131 450. Both services are 24/7. More information can be found here.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter









