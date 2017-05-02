SBS Hindi

Paithani Sarees and Jewellery OR??

Cake by Tanvi Pashilkar

Cake by Tanvi Pashilkar Source: Supplied

Published 2 May 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 2 May 2017 at 4:01pm
By Kumud Merani
How will you react if someone serve you a Benarasi Saree in a plate and asks you to eat it? Well, after listening to this interview with Tanvi Pashilkar from Pune, you will love eating this Saree. Tanvi bakes cakes that look like Sarees. Take a listen.

Paithani cakes by Tanvi Pashilkar
Source: Supplied


 

Ms Pashilkar has become a famous baker because of her love for decorative cakes. She used to make these cakes as a hobby. Once she shared a photo of her 'Paithani' cake on Facebook and it went viral. And then her friends suggested her to sell them too.

 
Tanvi Pashilkar
Source: Supplied


Now it is growing business for Pashilkar. She gets 15-20 orders per month. She explains that it is a tedious job. One cake takes 6-8 hours to be finished with all jewellery.

 
Paithani Cakes by Tanvi Pashilkar
Source: Supplied


She makes cakes as per the clients' wishes. First of all a sketch is made and sent to the client for the approval. One the design is approved, Tanvi starts baking the cake.

 
Cakes by Tanvi Pashilkar
Source: Supplied


Ms Pashilkar has wide range of designs. She designs cakes based on anything from cartoons characters to dishes like chicken lollipop or alcohol bottles. And Sarees like the Paithani, one which went viral are her USP.

Tanvi Pashilkar
Source: Supplied


