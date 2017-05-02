Paithani Sarees and Jewellery OR??

Source: Supplied











Ms Pashilkar has become a famous baker because of her love for decorative cakes. She used to make these cakes as a hobby. Once she shared a photo of her 'Paithani' cake on Facebook and it went viral. And then her friends suggested her to sell them too.











Now it is growing business for Pashilkar. She gets 15-20 orders per month. She explains that it is a tedious job. One cake takes 6-8 hours to be finished with all jewellery.











She makes cakes as per the clients' wishes. First of all a sketch is made and sent to the client for the approval. One the design is approved, Tanvi starts baking the cake.











Ms Pashilkar has wide range of designs. She designs cakes based on anything from cartoons characters to dishes like chicken lollipop or alcohol bottles. And Sarees like the Paithani, one which went viral are her USP.



