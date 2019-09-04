Pakistani Sikh girl finally returns home

Source: Twitter@sarwar
Published 4 September 2019 at 4:37pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 5:02pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
A compromise has been struck between the family of Jagjit Kaur who was allegedly abducted, converted to Islam and married to a Muslim boy and his parents. Efforts of the Indian Government, Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh and Sikh organisations from across the world has led to the return of a girl to her own family. SBS Hindi spoke with Pakistan’s reporter Harmeet Singh and with Dr Surinder Singh who is an educationist and Director of the Australian Sikh Association.
Published 4 September 2019 at 4:37pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 5:02pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share