Pandemic leave payments extended indefinitely

Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.
14/09/202211:01
Diwali-themed gold and silver coins were launched in Sydney commemorating India’s 75th Year of Independence. The coins celebrate goddess Lakshmi sitting upon a lotus flower floating on water with her four arms outstretched. Diversity and marketing leader Sheba Nandkeolyar talks about how they were designed keeping the Indian diaspora in mind.
09/09/202207:55
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
12/09/202206:17