Pandit Ashok Shukla in Orlando talks about Shooting

Hindu Temple Orlando

Hindu Temple Orlando Source: Courtesy Hindu Temple Orlando

Published 15 June 2016 at 4:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

This is an exclusive interview with the priest of Hindu Temple Orlando which is located about 15 minutes from the Pulse Nightclub. Pandit Asok Shukla tells Kumud Merani about the reactions in the Indian community and devotees. He also talks about the prayer sabha and contributions made by the community to help the families of victims.

