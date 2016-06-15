Pandit Ashok Shukla in Orlando talks about Shooting

Hindu Temple Orlando Source: Courtesy Hindu Temple Orlando
By Kumud Merani
This is an exclusive interview with the priest of Hindu Temple Orlando which is located about 15 minutes from the Pulse Nightclub. Pandit Asok Shukla tells Kumud Merani about the reactions in the Indian community and devotees. He also talks about the prayer sabha and contributions made by the community to help the families of victims.
