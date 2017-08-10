Pankaj Tripathi - simple and candid actor

Pankaj Tripathi who made an impact with his role as Sultan of 'Gangs of Wasipur, is an easy going person - easy to approach and to converse too.





Without a doubt he is an ideal image of honest and simple man.





Like his character of his forthcoming film 'Bareily ki Burfi', he comes across as sweet as the sweetmaker of the film .











Pankaj Tripathi Source: Pankaj Tripathi











Starting his career in Theatre and then after learning the techniques of the craft at NSD Delhi, he decided to be in Mumbai to find a place in creative world. Starting his career run with 'Run', he finally made an arrival with the role of Sultan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasipur'.





As such he wasn't first approved by the director and as Pankaj said, "that was the longest audition which I ever gave". The audition lasted for more than 8 hours. He auditioned for each dialogue of the role, which was written till then.





Displaying the different shades of human character in various films like in Agneepath, Masan, Singham Return, Anarkali of Aarah, Nil Battery Sannata, Newton, Bareilly ki Burfi and Gurgaun, he personally prefers playing the role of a simple man.





" I like the the role of Hiraman - Raj Kapoor in film Teesri Kasam. I also like the writer Pharnishwar Renu, on whose story this film was based. "











Pankaj Tripathi as Kehri Singh in Film Gurgaon Source: Pankaj Tripathi











Fame has not changed him. He still leads a simple life. He visits his family in that tiny village of Bihar which is very close to his heart. While talking, he paints the picture of his home in words...





"... it is beautiful with a river, greenery ... the air is pure ... no pollution, ... we don't have garbage ... totally organic living in true sense..."





Pankaj greatly admires Ompuri and Naseeruddin Shah and added " ... there is so much to learn from other artists. I get spellbound in the presence of Naseeruddin Shah ... It is an experience to be in the company of such actors. Like the other day I was with Rajni kant, ... Nana Patekar... I am still learning and say nothing. I just want to hear about their experience, their approach to the craft. I am like a little boy in front of all these experienced and talented actors."











Pankaj Tripathi Source: Pankaj Tripathi











Recognising his various teachers at NSD, he wished if he had learned more seriously at that time.





Concluding the talk, he talked about working for quality cinema. ' ... would like to work and give lasting and clean entertainment "





His forthcoming film 'Bareilly ki Burfi' and Gurgaun are releasing this month and 'Newton' too would be hitting the big screen soon.











***









