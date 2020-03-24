Parents anxious and confused as NSW Schools remain open

Sonika Sinha has decided not to send her daughter to school. The Sydney-based mother says she was not sure what to do as the government was sending mixed messages, so she finally decided to keep her daughter at home.





“Many of the parents were waiting for the prime minister to decide on schools, but there was an apprehension that the government might decide not to shut the schools. And we were disappointed when the government decided not to shut the schools,” she says.





Highlights:

- NSW has reported 149 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.





- As of Tuesday morning, 13 people were in the ICU with serious cases of the virus in NSW.





- 1,895 cases have been recorded across Australia.





On Monday NSW premier Gladys Berejikliaan urged parents to keep the children at home, despite keeping the schools open.





“This was a strong statement the premiere could have made and when I heard that I thought it would be better to keep my daughter at home,” Ms Sinha told SBS Hindi.





Many parents have decided to keep their children at home and many schools are helping to continue education through online learning.





On Tuesday morning premier Gladys Berejiklian issued a fresh plea for parents to keep their children at home.







“Schools stay open. If you need to send your child to school, schools stay open. However, we are recommending at this time that parents keep their children at home. And I said that yesterday, and I say that again today,” Ms Berejiklian said.





A group of high school students walk together Source: AAP





“We are very concerned at this moment, says Sydney-based Vikas Yadav whose high-school going son has started online learning at home.





"We want to keep our children safe. It is not easy for children to follow the norms of social distancing. So, in the time of crisis we have to adhere to strict practices.”





Mr Yadav points to the fact that the students are missing out on studies and other activities.





“It is a major concern. There should be a constant learning matrix. The government should come up with a plan keeping in mind that learning should not stop even if the kids are at home,” he says.











The schools have prepared a work from home package for students recommending certain activities for the kids according to their school year.





Schools have been kept open to support the parents who are involved in essential services such as health services and police.





But, many of these parents are also anxious and worried about their children’s safety.





The NSW government and its health authorities are ramping up efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus. (AAP) Source: AAP





Dr Deepak Rai, who is associated with Westmead Children’s hospital, is working long hours. He says there is severe anxiety among parents regarding children picking infection from school.





Sonika Sinha says keeping children at home is suitable not just for their safety, but it helps society too.





“I am keeping my daughter at home for two reasons. The first reason is that you try to protect your children, and that is your first duty as a parent. Secondly, the more you social distance your children from the people and the crowd, the less stress it is on infrastructure as well.”





Follow health advice says government

The government is stressing that people follow its health advice.





NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said the quicker we stop the spread, the more handle, the more control we will have over this virus.





“And if NSW citizens follow the health advice, which is if you’re self-isolating, stay in self-isolation, that includes contacts, direct contacts of people who have been diagnosed with the virus. If you are under those instructions, please, please follow those instructions. Do not go out into the community,” Ms Berejiklian said.





The state’s total number of confirmed cases have arisen to 818.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.