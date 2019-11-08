'Parents need to be aware of their autistic child' says Dr Raj Khillan

Autism spectrum disorder [[A-S-D]] is a persistent development disorder characterised by social difficulties, restricted or repetitive behavioral patterns and impaired communication skills.





Dr Khillan explained the poor eye contact; unusual emotional outbursts - a kind of blowing hot and cold i.e. emotional dysregulation; not able to recognise personal spaces around and becoming socially anxious are a few common behavioural signs of autism in children.





Autism can present differently and each child has a unique pattern of symptoms. Discussing with examples in detail about each such behaviour, he added.





“Not every child will show all these signs, some may and in different degrees. As each child has a unique pattern of symptoms and doctor diagnoses studying the spectrum.”





Sad boy Source: Getty Images/mrs





Autism is a lifelong condition. And many parents are not comfortable to know about their child’s diagnosis but “the more they know about the condition, the better they can give special care, tailored to the individual child.” said Dr Khillan.





He emphasised parents need to be vigilant about their child’s behaviour and seek medical advice.



