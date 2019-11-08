SBS Hindi

'Parents need to be aware of their autistic child' says Dr Raj Khillan

Educational Toys for Toddlers and Kids

Mom and 5 years old son at home together Source: Getty Images/kate_sept2004

Published 8 November 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 11 November 2019 at 2:24pm
By Anita Barar
In Australia, one in 70 people is on the autism spectrum - an increase of roughly 40 per cent over the past four years. Consultant paediatrician Dr Raj Khillan says symptoms are evident in children from a very young age and vary in degrees, but parents often fail to recognize them.

Autism spectrum disorder [[A-S-D]] is a persistent development disorder characterised by social difficulties, restricted or repetitive behavioral patterns and impaired communication skills.

Dr Khillan explained the poor eye contact; unusual emotional outbursts - a kind of blowing hot and cold i.e. emotional dysregulation; not able to recognise personal spaces around and becoming socially anxious are a few common behavioural signs of autism in children. 

Autism can present differently and each child has a unique pattern of symptoms. Discussing with examples in detail about each such behaviour, he added.

“Not every child will show all these signs, some may and in different degrees. As each child has a unique pattern of symptoms and doctor diagnoses studying the spectrum.” 

Sad boy
Sad boy Source: Getty Images/mrs


Autism is a lifelong condition. And many parents are not comfortable to know about their child’s diagnosis but “the more they know about the condition, the better they can give special care, tailored to the individual child.” said Dr Khillan.

He emphasised parents need to be vigilant about their child’s behaviour and seek medical advice.

“Help your child get the right medical support to become a confident; independent wonderful human being and lead a successful life.”

