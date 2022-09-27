SBS Hindi

Parliament returns to address cost of living, fuel, cyber security issues

QUESTION TIME

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Treasurer Jim Chalmers during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, September 26, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 27 September 2022 at 12:46pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Parliament has returned for its final sitting of the year, and a federal anti-corruption commission has taken centre stage. There is a lot riding on next month's federal budget with the fuel excise set to expire, further straining household budgets.

