Partition of India - Australian Indian Mr. G.S Sidhu recollects the time

With Independence to India in 1947 from British, the partition of India too became a reality. The line was drawn on the basis of religion. Muslim majority nation - Pakistan was created.





Today, now nearly 90 years of age, as Mr. Sidhu puts it, the two nation theory was not the result of a quick thought. He says that plan to give Muslims a separate state was already floating by Churchill after the second World war.











Mr. G.S. Sidhu Source: Anita











He says that it was a sad and very disturbing situation what had happened then. He recollects that he was around 19 years old that time and was studying in Agriculture college. Suddenly the whole atmosphere changed. People stopped trusting each other.





Mass migration, riots, rapes and killing was uncontrollable.











In this September 1947, file photo - refugees crowd on top a train leaving New Delhi for Pakistan. Source: AAP











Reciting the famous poetries from poets, he says that one must learn lesson from the history. He adds"...





"There is no need to go to fight if you can solve your problems by peaceful means. But we don't learn from previous mistakes and go on making new mistakes."

















