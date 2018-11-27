SBS Hindi

Parvyn Singh to sing at the Indian Summer Festival

Parvyn Singh

Source: Supplied

Published 27 November 2018 at 3:17pm, updated 27 November 2018 at 8:49pm
By Kumud Merani
While the Victorian community and cricket lovers are is getting excited over the upcoming cricket matches, there is a lot of fun and frolic outside the MCG. Don't miss out on the Indian Summer festival that offers free Indian food, art and music. SBS Hindi spoke with Parvyn Singh the talented musician who combines her rich heritage from ancestral Punjab with elements of jazz, blues, folk and country to perform in her own unique style. Parvyn will also be performing the National Anthem at the Boxing Day Test!

