Patron of Art Nawab Wajid Ali Shah

Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Lucknow

Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Lucknow Source: Public Domain Wikipedia

Published 12 April 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 12 April 2016 at 8:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Often wrongly portrayed by British Historians, one of the greatest Nawabs of Lucknow- Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was an embodiment of Art and Culture.He was one of the outstanding secularists of his time and was the creator of many a Classical melody....Senior Journalist and Historian Anshuman Shukla gives us some amazing facts.

