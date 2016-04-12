Patron of Art Nawab Wajid Ali Shah

Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Lucknow Source: Public Domain Wikipedia
Published 12 April 2016
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Often wrongly portrayed by British Historians, one of the greatest Nawabs of Lucknow- Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was an embodiment of Art and Culture.He was one of the outstanding secularists of his time and was the creator of many a Classical melody....Senior Journalist and Historian Anshuman Shukla gives us some amazing facts.
