Pay day loans leave vulnerable people worse off

Published 14 November 2019 at 2:50pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The Consumer Action Law Centre is concerned vulnerable Australians, including new migrants, are often financially worse off after accessing pay day loans. The high-cost short term credit agreement is usually timed with a consumer's pay-day but many fall into debt, while the lenders gain profits due to attached costs. More than 135,000 of these loans are being written every month.
