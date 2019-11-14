SBS Hindi

Pay day loans leave vulnerable people worse off

PAYDAY LOAN CONCEPT

More than 135,000 pay day loans are written every month Source: iStockphoto

Published 14 November 2019 at 2:50pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The Consumer Action Law Centre is concerned vulnerable Australians, including new migrants, are often financially worse off after accessing pay day loans. The high-cost short term credit agreement is usually timed with a consumer's pay-day but many fall into debt, while the lenders gain profits due to attached costs. More than 135,000 of these loans are being written every month.

