Peerless Yakshini Of Deedargunj

Deedargunj yakshini Source: Patna Museum
Published 9 August 2016 at 6:26pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The Sandstone Statue of the Peerless Deedargunj Yakshini is an outstanding example of Indian sculpture. This statue represents the female form in every aspect of perfection along with a gentleness.The president of the advisory committee of the National Museum new Delhi Sham Sharma tells us more.Concept Shivnath Jha. producer presenter: Kumud Merani
