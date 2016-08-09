SBS Hindi

Peerless Yakshini Of Deedargunj

Deedargunj yakshini

Deedargunj yakshini Source: Patna Museum

Published 9 August 2016 at 6:26pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The Sandstone Statue of the Peerless Deedargunj Yakshini is an outstanding example of Indian sculpture. This statue represents the female form in every aspect of perfection along with a gentleness.The president of the advisory committee of the National Museum new Delhi Sham Sharma tells us more.Concept Shivnath Jha. producer presenter: Kumud Merani

