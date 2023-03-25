New South Wales has voted for a fresh start: Dr Sukhmani Khorana

Labor's stranglehold across mainland Australia is complete, with Tasmania the only state to be led by a Liberal government.





Based on progressive vote counting late on Saturday, Chris Minns has become the next NSW premier and is on track to lead a majority Labor government.





In his victory speech, the premier-elect declared that his party is "back and ready to govern".





Dr Sukhmani Khorana is an associate professor at the University of New South Wales. She is a media and migration expert.



Dr Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor, UNSW. She says, "New South Wales is one of those states where Liberal enjoyed an uninterrupted reign. Factors like COVID management, corruption charges and increasing cost of living pressures are some driving factors of their loss in these elections."





She further says that the new Labor government does bring a diverse face to the frontbench, but to represent the state's diverse population in the true sense much needs to be done.





