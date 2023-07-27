Tasmania expands permanent residency opportunities for skilled migrants

As per the website's guidelines, individuals who have a skills assessment for an occupation listed on the Tasmanian Onshore Skilled Occupation List are eligible for subclass 190 nomination after being employed in a closely related role for six months.





On the other hand, candidates with a skills assessment for other occupations need to complete 15 months of employment in a closely related role to become eligible for subclass 190 nomination.





There will be increased prioritisation for PhD students who have studied in Tasmania and are currently completing their PhD, a Migration Tasmania spokesperson told SBS Hindi.



These changes have been designed to assist prospective applicants in gaining nomination. Migration Tasmania spokesperson

Registrations of Interest (ROIs) submitted before 1 July 2023 will remain valid for the 2023-24 program year, the state government said, adding that if invited (applicants) to apply for nomination the requirements and settings that were in place at the time of ROI submission will apply.



Tasmania's migration program is open to offshore applicants. Source: Moment RF / Mayur Kakade/Getty Images "New minimum eligibility requirements and priority attributes apply to ROIs and applications submitted from 5 July 2023. In cases where new requirements are likely to be beneficial, candidates may wish to withdraw their current ROI and submit a new one," the state government said.



During 2022-23, the state received nearly 6,000 registrations of interest. Tasmania received a total of 4,250 nomination places for the program year and all places were filled. Migration Tasmania spokesperson

However, the Department of Home Affairs has not yet provided state nomination quotas for 2023-24.





Currently, the migration program is also open to offshore applicants who have a job offer in Tasmania or are invited by Migration Tasmania to apply.



Migration Tasmania has just completed an offshore recruitment round and plans to run more throughout the program year. Migration Tasmania

Migration agent Suman Dua believes the changes will encourage more applicants to apply for the state's permanent residency.





"In the past, Tasmania used its own occupation list for Subclass 190, but with the new changes, all those restrictions have been removed and any skilled migrant in the federal government's list of eligible occupations can apply for state nomination," she said.



The applications for Tasmanian nomination will incur a higher service fee of $330. Credit: Epoxydude/Getty Images/fStop Pointing out another change, she said the applications for Tasmanian nomination will incur a higher service fee of $330, up from $220.



According to her, the processing time for applicants to receive state nomination lately has also improved.





The new change has delighted Tasmania-based Ipshita Pratap, who finds her profession as bio-scientist on the occupation list.



Ipshita Pratap, 25, currently lives Tasmania. "The new changes seem positive for migrants like me who have already worked and lived in this place," Ms Pratap said, adding that she was planning to apply for her permanent residency soon.





In May this year, the federal government announced that the planning level for the 2023-24 permanent Migration Program will be set at 190,000 places.



Under the Migration Program settings, nomination allocations are available to states and territories in the following visa categories - Skilled – Nominated (Subclass 190), Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) ( Subclass 491 ) and Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP)





States and territories each assess eligible applicants against criteria unique to their jurisdiction.



