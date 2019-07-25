Peter Dutton seek new powers to police Australia’s borders

File image of Peter Dutton and ex-Manus detainees Source: AAP
Published 25 July 2019 at 3:21pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Peter Dutton says New Zealand's offer to resettle asylum seekers from Manus Island and Nauru remains on the table. The Senate will now decide if the Home Affairs Minister will be granted the power to exclude foreign fighters after Labor backed the laws in the lower house.
