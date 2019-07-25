SBS Hindi

Peter Dutton seek new powers to police Australia’s borders

SBS Hindi

File image of Peter Dutton and ex-Manus detainees

File image of Peter Dutton and ex-Manus detainees Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2019 at 3:21pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Peter Dutton says New Zealand's offer to resettle asylum seekers from Manus Island and Nauru remains on the table. The Senate will now decide if the Home Affairs Minister will be granted the power to exclude foreign fighters after Labor backed the laws in the lower house.

Published 25 July 2019 at 3:21pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी