Petition launched as CGI Sydney makes changes in checklist for Indians living in NSW

Vice Consul at the consulate, Shivanand Salimath, says changes have been made in the checklist for New SOuth Wales residents concerning the attestation of documents.





“These changes are in accordance with the guidelines received from NSW authorities. NSW Public Notaries are the only authorised entities to authenticate, certify and witness foreign documents,” said Mr Salimath.





This means that NSW JPs cannot legally witness documents including passports and other applications, for use in India.

Many in the Indian community say they find these changes inconvenient.





Gurmeet Singh Tuli JP says it will be an extra burden on some people, especially students.





“Services of JPs are free. However, Public Notaries charge their client anywhere from $80-$110. So there will be an additional charge people have to pay for it,” said Mr Tuli.





A petition has also been started appealing the Consulate General of India in Sydney to repeal the decision.

However, Shivanand Salimath says it is not in the consulate’s hands.





He told SBS Hindi, “We are merely following NSW government’s guidelines. NSW Public Notaries are authorised under the Public Notaries Act 1997 to authenticate, certify, and witness foreign documents. We have to follow the state laws,”





The change applies only to NSW residents as the other state governments in Australia continue to authorise JPs to witness documents.





Mr Salimath says the consulate is there to help people and those who submit documents in-person need not get some documents such as passports attested.