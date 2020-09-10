Petition launched as CGI Sydney makes changes in checklist for Indians living in NSW

Indian Passport

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Consulate General of India in Sydney has notified the Indian community living in New South Wales that NSW Justices of the Peace (JPs) will not be a be qualified to attest a document.

Vice Consul at the consulate, Shivanand Salimath, says changes have been made in the checklist for New SOuth Wales residents concerning the attestation of documents.

Highlights:

  • Changes have been made in the checklist for NSW residence concerning attestation of documents.
  • NSW JPs cannot legally witness documents including passports and other applications.
  • The change applies only to the NSW residents.
Listen to the podcast:

 

“These changes are in accordance with the guidelines received from NSW authorities. NSW Public Notaries are the only authorised entities to authenticate, certify and witness foreign documents,” said Mr Salimath.

This means that NSW JPs cannot legally witness documents including passports and other applications, for use in India.
Many in the Indian community say they find these changes inconvenient.

Gurmeet Singh Tuli JP says it will be an extra burden on some people, especially students.

“Services of JPs are free. However, Public Notaries charge their client anywhere from $80-$110. So there will be an additional charge people have to pay for it,” said Mr Tuli.

A petition has also been started appealing the Consulate General of India in Sydney to repeal the decision.
Read this:

Indian diaspora in Australia continues to amaze, says Lisa Singh

However, Shivanand Salimath says it is not in the consulate’s hands.

He told SBS Hindi, “We are merely following NSW government’s guidelines. NSW Public Notaries are authorised under the Public Notaries Act 1997 to authenticate, certify, and witness foreign documents. We have to follow the state laws,”

The change applies only to NSW residents as the other state governments in Australia continue to authorise JPs to witness documents.

Mr Salimath says the consulate is there to help people and those who submit documents in-person need not get some documents such as passports attested.
Read this:

Expert points out one policy that might hurt India-Australia trade

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Share

Recommended for you

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

11:06

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India-bound travellers offered new destinations, more flights under Qantas-IndiGo partnership

Thousands of applicants waiting for regional Australian visas as processing times swell

Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

Police launch probe after Hindu temple in Melbourne defaced with anti-India graffiti

07:42

'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner

Flights sale, travel deals for Australia-bound Indian tourists announced

Latest podcast episodes

Children sitting at desks listening to teacher holding digital tablet

This school season, keep your kids safe from viral infections

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Hindi News 03 February 2023: National Cabinet addresses Australia's healthcare system

A female footy player plumber at a construction site in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

More work to do on gender job divide in Australia

India Adani

India report : RBI asks local banks for details about Adani's exposure