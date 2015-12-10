Pineapple Delight Source: Satish Gupta
Published 10 December 2015 at 3:21pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 3:38pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Soon it's going to be Christmas and the kids will have their holidays. Try this easy recipr to delight the family. PINEAPPLE DELIGHT Serves 4 to 6 persons. Cooking time 15 minutes. Ingredients:v1 x 250 grams Marie biscuitsv1 x 400 grams condensed milkv1 liter custardv300 ml thickened creamv1 x 400 grams tin of pineapple piecesv1 cup walnuts Method Arrange ½ the biscuits at the bottom of a serving dish. Spread half of the condensed milk on top to make the second layer. Mix the custard and cream together. Spread half of this custard cream mixture on top to make the third layer. Spread half the pineapple pieces and walnuts to make the fourth layer. Repeat the above with biscuits, condensed milk, cream custard mixture and walnuts/pineapple pieces so that we have a total of 8 layers. Place in the fridge for about 2 hours so that the mixture is well set.
Published 10 December 2015 at 3:21pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 3:38pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share