PIO cards would cease to exist after 30th June

Holders of valid PIO cards are advised to submit their applications for conversion of PIO into OCI cards by 30 June 2017. The conversion of PIO into OCI card is mandatory. The conversion process of OCI card would not require any extra scrutiny or additional documentation except for the requirement of copies of the foreign passport and the existing PIO card.





Speaking with Anita Barar, Consul General in Melbourne Ms. Manika Jain reminded that the conversion of PIO into OCI cards is being done free-of-charge (gratis). However, the applicant will have to pay the service charges for the outsourcing agency as well as postal/courier charges.





She said that as the deadline for conversion of PIO into OCI cards is approaching fast, and the last date will not be extended, PIO card holders are, therefore, advised to submit their applications for conversion of PIO into OCI cards urgently.











