PIO cards would cease to exist after 30th June

PIO Card and OCI Card

PIO Card and OCI Card Source: Consulate General of India, Melbourne

Published 5 May 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 8 May 2017 at 12:48pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Cousul General in Melbourne Ms. Manika Jain speaking with Anita Barar reminds everyone to change PIO cards to OCI card before 30th June.

Available in other languages
Holders of valid PIO cards are advised to submit their applications for conversion of PIO into OCI cards by 30 June 2017. The conversion of PIO into OCI card is mandatory. The conversion process of OCI card would not require any extra scrutiny or additional documentation except for the requirement of copies of the foreign passport and the existing PIO card.

Speaking with Anita Barar, Consul General in Melbourne Ms. Manika Jain reminded that the conversion of PIO into OCI cards is being done free-of-charge (gratis). However, the applicant will have to pay the service charges for the outsourcing agency as well as postal/courier charges.

She said that as the deadline for conversion of PIO into OCI cards is approaching fast, and the last date will not be extended, PIO card holders are, therefore, advised to submit their applications for conversion of PIO into OCI cards urgently.

 

