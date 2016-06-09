SBS Hindi

PIO to OCI Conversion Necessary

Published 9 June 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The Indian High Commissioner in Australia Mr Navdeep Suri gives us an update on the conversion of PIO Cards to OCI cards. The process has been simplified to make it user friendly...Mr Suri also gives us a brief glimpse of the imminent Indian Art and Culture Festival called, "Confluence" to be held in Australian cities during September and October this year.

