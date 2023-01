On Monday, the apex court rejected the review petition of three of the six assailants - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma, all in their 20s. These three convicts had asked the court to consider commuting their death sentence to life imprisonment.



Before the court's decision, SBS Hindi had run a debate in its radio show where listeners phoned in to express their listeners. Not a single listener was in favour of accepting their pleas.