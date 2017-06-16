PM claims he was the target of leaked 'Trump speech'

The relationship between the US and Australian leaders got off to a very shaky start, right from the introductory phone call between the pair earlier in the year.





CNN reports:





(female) " ... I mean from our friends in Australia, Chris, I think the next phone call with the prime minister could be awkward."





(male) "I was going to say, if you had bet me we would be talking twice on the national cable network about Australia and our relationship with them in the first 150 days in the Trump presidency, I would've been sceptical, but right... " (fade under)





It's the joke heard around the world: Malcolm Turnbull's Donald Trump-inspired speech at the Midwinter Ball in Canberra on Wednesday (June 14) night.





"Donald and I ... we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never done before. We are winning in the polls. (Laughter) We are. Not the fake polls. Not the fake polls. (Laughter) They're the ones we are not winning in. We are winning in the real polls. You know the online polls. They are so easy to win. I know that, do you know that? I kind of know that. They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy ..."





Events at the Midwinter Ball are traditionally considered "off the record".





The Nine Network's Laurie Oakes obtained the leaked video, and said as he wasn't at the event, he didn't believe the rule applied to him.





Politicians from across the political spectrum have come out in support of Mr Turnbull.





Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne says he doesn't think the President will "take this too seriously at all".





Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese has told the Nine Network he hopes the incident doesn't put an end to the tradition of letting off steam*.





"I think it's unfortunate that it has leaked, because I think it will dampen the potential for people to go along and have a laugh at themselves, at everyone, and both Malcolm and Bill did that. There are ethics here and I think they've been breached by whoever taped Malcolm's speech. I don't want to see the spirit of larrikinism, that is part of the definition of being an Aussie, disappear. One of the things that happen when people get together is we have a joke at our own expense and sometimes at the expense of others."





Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has speculated the leak may have come from within the Labor party.





Crossbench Senator Nick Xenophon, however, has called out the Prime Minister for being naive, given the prevalence of smartphones.





The episode comes just months after the two nations repaired relations following a heated phone call that reportedly ended with Mr Trump hanging up on Mr Turnbull.





At an event in Washington, Australia's Ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, downplayed the drama.





"The administration hasn't rung us up and I haven't been hauled into the White House and been sent back to Australia...so far as I'm aware... (laughter) ...although I saw a series of black cars outside...(laughter)...but I think you know...no, there has been no reaction (from the White House) that I'm aware of."





Appearing unshaken, Mr Turnbull has defended his comments as being all in good fun.





Speaking on 3-A-W radio, he says the real loser in this, is himself.





"It is a good-humoured sort of roast, really, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition give a speech and poke fun at themselves and often other politicians. It's light-hearted, it's affectionate, good-natured...the butt of my jokes was myself. But listen, it's fun...you've got to have a laugh, we've got to lighten up. Stressful business, politics."





In a statement, the US embassy in Canberra said it is treating the matter "with the good humour that was intended".





The Trump administration has yet to comment. So far, this seems to be one of the few things Mr Trump hasn't tweeted about.



















