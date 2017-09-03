PM Modi's Cabinet Re- Shuffle

Nirmala Sitharaman takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi Source: Prakash Singh/Pool Photo via AP
Published 3 September 2017 at 7:26pm, updated 6 September 2017 at 1:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshuffled his cabinet ahead of elections 2019! Nirmala Sitharaman to be the first female Defense Minister after Indira Gandhi. Here's a special report with News Analyst Sudhish Pachauri direct from New Delhi.
