SBS Hindi

PM Modi's Cabinet Re- Shuffle

SBS Hindi

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi Source: Prakash Singh/Pool Photo via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2017 at 7:26pm, updated 6 September 2017 at 1:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshuffled his cabinet ahead of elections 2019! Nirmala Sitharaman to be the first female Defense Minister after Indira Gandhi. Here's a special report with News Analyst Sudhish Pachauri direct from New Delhi.

Published 3 September 2017 at 7:26pm, updated 6 September 2017 at 1:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023