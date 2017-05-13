SBS Hindi

PM says accused terrorist must 'pay the price for his crimes'

An Islamic State flag flies on a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey

An Islamic State flag flies on a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey Source: AAP

Published 13 May 2017 at 5:06pm, updated 13 May 2017 at 6:08pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Anita Barar
Available in other languages

The Prime Minister has vowed to keep Australia's most notorious accused I-S terrorist behind bars for good. Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed authorities will extradite Neil Prakash from Turkey within months to face court in what could be one of Australia's biggest terrorism trials.

A long way from his homeland, Neil Prakash is currently locked up in a maximum security Turkish prison near the Syrian border.

 

And if the Prime Minister has his way, the former Melbourne schoolboy turned alleged high-ranking IS operative, will be kept under lock and key for a long time to come.

Thought to have been killed in a US air strike last year, it turned out he was only injured and now the 25 year-old is wanted in countries around the globe over terrorism-related activities.

 

Malcolm Turnbull is pushing to get him back to Australia as soon as possible.

Under an arrest warrant issued by the Australian Federal Police, he faces life in jail for charges of fighting with terrorists in Syria and Iraq, being a member of an outlawed organisation and recruiting for a terror group.

 

Investigators have travelled to Turkey to speed up the extradition process and if Neil Prakash is returned to Australia, he is likely to face court in his birthplace, Melbourne.

 

Foreign affairs analyst Greg Barton says it sets the scene for potentially one of Australia's most significant international terrorism trials.

Greg Barton says it's important for Australian authorities to establish good relations with their Turkish counterparts, given many of the country's more seasoned counter-terrorism officials have been sidelined in the political fallout from last year's aborted coup.

 

 

The Prime Minister says there is no room for complacency when it comes to dealing with what he calls dangerous radicalised terrorists.

 

 

