PM Turnbull Assembles New Cabinet

Published 12 July 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 5:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is facing the first hurdle of his renewed prime ministership. He's under pressure from the Nationals to give the coalition partners more ministers, as well as to promote young conservatives and re-visit planned changes to superannuation for high income earners. Mr Turnbull is edging closer towards a parliamentary majority with three tight contests in the seats of Hindmarsh, Herbert and Capricornia.
