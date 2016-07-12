SBS Hindi

PM Turnbull Assembles New Cabinet

SBS Hindi

PM Turnbull with 7 year old Mila Liu

PM Turnbull with 7 year old Mila Liu Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 July 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 5:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is facing the first hurdle of his renewed prime ministership. He's under pressure from the Nationals to give the coalition partners more ministers, as well as to promote young conservatives and re-visit planned changes to superannuation for high income earners. Mr Turnbull is edging closer towards a parliamentary majority with three tight contests in the seats of Hindmarsh, Herbert and Capricornia.

Published 12 July 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 5:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds