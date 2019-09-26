PM warns about creating 'needless anxiety' over climate change

Climate change activists show hands in support of climate action during a climate strike rally, as part of a global youth-led day of global action. Source: AAP
Published 26 September 2019 at 3:51pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against creating what he calls "needless anxiety" in children about climate change, saying Australia is on track to meet its emissions target. But some high school students in Australia say their environmental angst is warranted, and have vowed to continue fighting for a cleaner future.
