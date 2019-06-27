PM warns of 'collateral damage' in region from US-China row

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at the Asialink Address in Sydney, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 27 June 2019 at 2:50pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged China and the United States to work together to ease trade tensions, ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka this weekend. It follows a warning from China's Ambassador to Australia that - when it comes to conflict with the U-S - China is "ready to fight, to the end"
