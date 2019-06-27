SBS Hindi

PM warns of 'collateral damage' in region from US-China row

SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at the Asialink Address in Sydney, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at the Asialink Address in Sydney, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2019 at 2:50pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged China and the United States to work together to ease trade tensions, ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka this weekend. It follows a warning from China's Ambassador to Australia that - when it comes to conflict with the U-S - China is "ready to fight, to the end"

Published 27 June 2019 at 2:50pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी