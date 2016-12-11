Poised to reap the full financial benefits of the crop

Available in other languages

Peter Randall's family farm has been organic for the past 27 years, but he says it's only in the last five he's begun reaping the full financial benefits of his crop.





In 2006, those rules were relaxed.





But it wasn't until 2011, after the drought, that Peter was ready to take advantage.





He now processes his own rice on site and sells it under his own label, Randall Organic Rice.





But when it comes to export opportunities, regulations remain, with fines up to $250,000 for anyone caught breaking the rules.





But he admits he's in the minority.





Robyn Chubb from the Rice Marketing Board of New South Wales says most farmers support the current system











With the export rules currently under review, Peter Randall is hopeful for a change.











In the meantime, domestic wholesale makes up about 40 per cent of his business, markets 30 per cent, retail 20 per cent, and online sales 10 per cent.





His customers include high-end venues like Bondi Icebergs restaurant in Sydney and the Windsor Hotel in Melbourne.





And as the business has grown, so has the equipment - much of it imported from overseas.





A 30,000 colour sorter, made by a Chinese manufacturer, has automated the process of sorting rice.





And in 12 months they went from one rice cake-maker, to three - all purchased from South Korea for $6,500 a pop.











So while export rights remain elusive, imports are helping this business grow.















