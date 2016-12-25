SBS Hindi

Political unity in the Christmas spirit

Prime Minister Michael Turnbull

Prime Minister Michael Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 25 December 2016 at 6:46pm, updated 25 December 2016 at 7:43pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Anita Barar
They tend not to agree on much, but Australia's political leaders have united in the spirit of the holiday season. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition leader Bill Shorten have delivered their annual Christmas addresses. A feature presented by Anita Barar

