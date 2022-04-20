Polls reveal potential for hung parliament

Published 20 April 2022 at 5:37pm, updated 20 April 2022 at 5:40pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is doubling down to support his handpicked Sydney candidate Katherine Deves, and defying calls from New South Wales Liberals to dump her ahead of the election. Controversy is following the Warringah candidate for a second week, as the government and opposition face the prospect of negotiations with Independents and the polls show an election could end with a hung parliament.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.