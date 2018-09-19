Lawyer Kamlesh Vaswani hails from the central Indian city of Indore. He firmly believes that Pornography corrupts the mind, perpetuates violence against women and children and should be banned. He tells SBS Hindi,





"I had been quite worried about pornography, it has been around for many years but with the internet, access has become easy. In every household, you have four-four mobile phones. Every child has a mobile phone these days so there is easy availability. So even if you don’t want, you can access pornography and very violent kind of movies and videos. This is really bad for children and women."





Mr Vaswani says that pornography is one of the root causes for the increase in violent crimes against women like rapes and gang rapes hence he filed the petition in 2013 in the Supreme Court of India to get it banned.





"I challenged the 'Information Technology Act 2000' and filed the petition. This matter was taken seriously by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has given orders that since its illegal in India these sites should be blocked."





While the proceedings were going on in the Supreme Court the Indian Government decided to ban several porn websites in India. But after some opposition, the government had to withdraw that ban.





Lawyer Kamlesh Vaswani Source: Lawyer Kamlesh Vaswani





While pornography hasn’t been specifically defined till now in India, Mr Vaswani tells SBS Hindi that production, sharing, distribution, and transmission of pornography is illegal in India.





"We have 15-20 laws related to this like Information Technology Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, in all these Acts this (pornography) is considered a criminal activity. So either you block it or make a different law."





While he agrees that social mindsets and patriarchial society can be a factor with regards to violence against women but in his opinion pornography aggravates the situation. In his opinion, the issue is also linked to the trafficking of women and children and the victims are pushed towards prostitution and pornography.





The in this matter dated 28th March 2016 states that,



