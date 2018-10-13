Postcode 3030 is most multicultural and diverse?

The United Nations (UN) is made up of 193 member states. However, according to new research, Melbourne is home to people born in almost as many countries as UN.





As per the data released by Finder.com.au Victorian capital is vibrant with people from 191 countries from the world.





The same research of census data also shows that Postcode 3030 which consists of suburbs Point Cook, Werribee, Werribee South, Cocoroc, Derrimut, and Quandong is the most diverse region in Melbourne.





Data shows residents in this postcode were born in 148 countries that is almost 70 percent of the world’s nations.





Local grocery owner Raghu Shukla Says “it’s good for business as we don’t have to depend on one community group.”





Bobby Lakra is director of real estate firm First National Lakra in Point Cook. He told SBS Hindi “Diversity is key to learning and growing in Australia.”



