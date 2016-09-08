SBS Hindi

Potential Alzheimer's vaccine in a few years?

SBS Hindi

Prof Nikolai Petrovsky

Prof Nikolai Petrovsky Source: blogs.flinders.edu.au

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A team of Scientist from South Australia's Flinders University and Institute of Molecular Medicine and The University of California, Irvine, in the US may be able to start human trials for a vaccine for Alzheimers and Dementia in just a few years. We spoke to Professor Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University who is working on this vaccine to know more...

Published 8 September 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels