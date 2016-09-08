Potential Alzheimer's vaccine in a few years?

Prof Nikolai Petrovsky Source: blogs.flinders.edu.au
A team of Scientist from South Australia's Flinders University and Institute of Molecular Medicine and The University of California, Irvine, in the US may be able to start human trials for a vaccine for Alzheimers and Dementia in just a few years. We spoke to Professor Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University who is working on this vaccine to know more...
