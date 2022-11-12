Prabodh Malhotra walks from Melbourne Cricket Ground to Sydney Cricket Ground for McGrath Foundation

Speaking with SBS Hindi a day before starting this monumental walk on Sunday 13 Nov 2022 , Dr Malhotra said he is blessed to have achieved a lot in Australia. “This country has given me so much, now I want to give back some of it to this country before I leave this planet.”



Dr Prabodh Malhotra during his routine daily walk



71-year-old retiree Dr Malhotra told about his personal attachment to the cause. His elder sister was diagnosed with Breast cancer a few years back in India.





His sister is now fully recovered but the whole experience made him realised to help and support the cause. He came in contact with the McGrath Foundation and learned more about breast cancer as well as the support McGrath Foundation provides.





Dr Malhotra is a regular morning walker for exercise but now he is walking for a greater cause.



Dr Prabodh Malhotra The walk requires determination, generosity, and strength. He has arranged a van and has also made other travel arrangements at his expense.





With this fundraising walk, he aims to raise $1,000,000 for the McGrath foundation.





He requested for community to support directly to the foundation reminding them that each dollar is used for a great cause. i.e. for McGrath Breast Care Nurses. To donate click HERE .





Dr Malhotra plans to walk 25-30km every day. Walking past various towns like Shepparton, Wangaratta, Jindabyne, etc, he aims to reach SCG on 4 Jan 2023 for the Pink test match when Australia takes on South Africa (January 4 - 8, 2023).





Dr Prabodh Malhotra was born and raised in India. In 1980, he migrated to Australia and did his Ph.D. He has published in different languages including German, Hindi, and Punjabi. His research interests areas are political economy and international affairs.





WALK DETAILS



Start: Sunday 13 Nov 2022 at 7:00AM from MCG Gate 2



Finish: Wednesday 4 Jan 2023 at SCG (Expected)



