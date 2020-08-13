Premier Daniel Andrews’ grim forecast for those stuck abroad

Highlights Daniel Andrews’ says international flights will have to wait

‘We will need to be past Stage 4’ before international flights are allowed

Weekly international arrivals slashed from 6500 to 4000 in July

It could be months before international flights are allowed to land in Melbourne.





Speaking with multicultural media during a virtual press conference, the Victorian Premier warned his government will allow international flights to land in Melbourne only once the state is past the second wave of COVID-19 cases.





Thousands of Australians, permanent residents, international students and other temporary visa holders stuck abroad, many of whom call Victoria home, will have to wait longer, the Premier has warned.





“In terms of international arrivals to Melbourne, we will need to be well past Stage 4, well past the second wave before we can have those flights landing again. And the reason for that is obviously because that is a big logistical task involved in supporting those returned travellers.





“No one is comfortable with the notion of people wanting to come home and not being able to do so. The flights are still going into Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane. Quarantine is done there and then they come to Melbourne afterwards.





“That’s challenging I know. But we will get that resumed as soon as we can, but it can only be done and once we have passed the second wave just tor the resources really,” he said.





Daniel Andrews' press conference with multicultural media on Thursday noon. Source: SBS Hindi





Mr Andrews’ government has come under severe criticism for a botched-up hotel quarantine program. The matter is now under investigation after new COVID-19 cases in late May and early June were linked to infection control breaches by security guards at quarantine hotels.





Following Victoria’s bungled-up hotel quarantine and concerns raised by other states and territories in managing the hotel quarantine program, Prime Minister Scott Morrison slashed the number of international arrivals and the free quarantine program in July, forcing a longer wait upon those stuck abroad trying desperately to return to Australia.





While other states and territories continue to allow international arrivals, the number has been reduced significantly from 6500 to 4000 arrivals every week.





Mr Andrews’ acknowledged that it was challenging for families separated due to the pandemic.





“My message to Victorians who cannot be reunited with family or [those] who can't be here in a place that they love, in a place that is their home, this is where they see themselves as well as their future, my message is one of sadness, I am troubled and I am very hurt, that pandemic means that they [are] separated. That’s not a good thing. That is very challenging.”





He, however, reiterated that the state will only start accepting flights once it is past Stage 4 restrictions and the second wave.





Listen to what Premier Daniel Andrews told SBS:





LISTEN TO Premier Daniel Andrews' grim forecast for those stuck abroad













International students to return to Victoria ‘as soon as it is safe’

Mr Andrews said he hoped to resume international education but at an ‘appropriate time’ and “as soon as it is safe.”





“I think we can resume some international education at the appropriate time, but it needs to be done carefully and gradually, but again that’s captive to the second wave also. Until we have that under control, we simply won’t be able to have people come in here,” he said.





“I am hopeful if we can resume that as soon as it is safe because we know how important that is not just for jobs and the economy, but it is critically important to our relationship with the world.





“Those friendships and partnerships that are forged by studying - they have always served us and are very important to me and it's very challenging and confronting not to have that sector up and running,” he said.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned Australia’s borders will remain shut till a vaccine is developed for coronavirus.





“We agreed that international travel constraints on inbound arrivals to Australia should be continued in their current form,” Mr Morrison said on Friday after the National Cabinet meeting.





