Premier Mike Baird Sends Special Diwali Greetings

NSW Premier Mike Baird Source: Supplied
Published 27 October 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 3:23pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Premier Mike Baird gives a special message for the Indian Community celebrating Diwali. The spirit of Diwali is palpable in Australia and amply evident in the most multicultural state of NSW, when the sails of the Iconic Opera House shone a brilliant gold to celebrate Diwali!
Published 27 October 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 3:23pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share