Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleans the litter on the Beach

Source: Indian Prime Minister's Office
Published 14 October 2019 at 6:32pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Truly, Walking the talk on Swachcha Bharat, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked barefoot on the beach of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu state, where he hosted the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The prime Minister collected the garbage and plastic littered on the beach in a bag. He tweeted, “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy.”
Published 14 October 2019 at 6:32pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share