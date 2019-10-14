SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleans the litter on the Beach

SBS Hindi

PM Narendra Modi cleaning the beach at Mamallapuram

Source: Indian Prime Minister's Office

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2019 at 6:32pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Truly, Walking the talk on Swachcha Bharat, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked barefoot on the beach of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu state, where he hosted the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The prime Minister collected the garbage and plastic littered on the beach in a bag. He tweeted, “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy.”

Published 14 October 2019 at 6:32pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी