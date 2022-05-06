Protect yourself with Influenza vaccine in this flu season

Sydney based Dr Anju Aggarwal who is a Faculty Board Member Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Chair and Director of Nepean GP Network is urging everyone eligible to get their flu shots without further delay.





Speaking with SBS Hindi, she said, “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated."





Key Points:





Influenza virus strains included in the 2022 seasonal influenza vaccines are available for use in Australia in 2022, by age

The Influenza vaccine can be co‑administered with COVID-19 vaccines.

Eligibility for influenza vaccines is funded under the National Immunisation Program (NIP)

Dr Anu Aggawal said for the last two years due to COVID-19, people remained relatively protected from the flu, however with borders opened, the community is potentially more vulnerable to the virus, and hence a resurgence of influenza is expected this year.





Young man getting flu shot Source: Getty Images/fstop123





The flu is caused by the influenza virus. Many flu symptoms are similar to those of the common cold and Coronavirus.





The most common flu symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue.





While usually, the one with flu will recover in a few days but in some conditions, it can lead to serious respiratory complications such as pneumonia which can be life-threatening.





Sometimes people have very few symptoms, whether it's flu or COVID-19, the health practitioners would help identify the same.





‘But it is important to know the precautions would be similar for both influenza and COVID-19 because both are respiratory infections. They are spread through coughing or sneezing or touching areas where someone else has sneezed or coughed. Personal hygiene, physical distancing, and washing hands are very important, reminded Dr Aggarwal.





NSW, QLD, WA & SA residents can get free flu shots Source: Getty Images/Terry Vine





Under the National Immunisation Program, people aged over 65, those of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background, pregnant women, and children between 6 months to 5 years old can get vaccinated for free.





She told since the flu strains constantly change, one needs to get a new vaccine every year to stay protected.





Details about ATAGI advice and highlights for 2022 seasonal influenza vaccine formulations, eligible age details are available on health.gov.au





Dr Aggarwal reiterated the importance of flu shot.





The best protection this winter will be to receive an influenza vaccine and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including recommended booster doses.

It is recommended that even if you’ve been vaccinated against the circulating flu strain offshore it is still a good idea to get a flu shot in Australia. If in doubt, check with your GP.





Contact your GP to find out how you can safely receive a flu vaccine.





