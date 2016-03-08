Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya - A Guitarist with a difference!

Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya started learning Indian music from his parents from an early age. After learning various Ccassical instrumental styles as well as vocal music, he developed Hindustani Slide Guitar and named them as Chaturangui, Gandhari and Anandi.











He has received many awards which include 1984 President of India Gold Medal, 2005 Asiatic society Gold medal, 2007 BBC Planet Award . He was also nominated for Grammy award in 2009.











Speaking with Anita Barar, he talks about what encouraged him to create his own slide guitar and the challenges in music world.

























