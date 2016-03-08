SBS Hindi

Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya - A Guitarist with a difference!

SBS Hindi

Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya

Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya Source: Kabuku Public Relations

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2016 at 3:01pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Slide Guitarist Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya is one of its kind who has invented Hindustani Slide Guitar.

Published 8 March 2016 at 3:01pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya started learning Indian music from his parents from an early age. After learning various Ccassical instrumental styles as well as vocal music, he developed Hindustani Slide Guitar and named them as Chaturangui, Gandhari and Anandi.

 

He has received many awards which include 1984 President of India Gold Medal, 2005 Asiatic society Gold medal, 2007 BBC Planet Award . He was also nominated for Grammy award in 2009.

 

Speaking with Anita Barar, he talks about what encouraged him to create his own slide guitar and the challenges in music world.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds