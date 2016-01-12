SBS Hindi

Puneet Gulati's first video Khalishq is winning hearts in Australia

Puneet Gulati

Puneet Gulati

Published 12 January 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 12 January 2016 at 5:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Melbourne's Youth icon Puneet Gulati has come up with an idea to promote the love for Hindi poetry and literature through his recitations on video clips.

Meet Melbourne resident, Puneet Gulati. He is an AFL ambassador, White Ribbon ambassador as well as endorses Zero Bully Foundation in Melbourne.

In a bid to promote Hindi language, literature and poetry, Puneet has started a new trend of popularising hindi poems through short videos. Mostly into social work, it was an encounter with poet Kumar Vishwas two years ago that encouraged him to write and share his poetry.

"My mother use to write poetry in her youth. So I always had that leaning. I started writing poetry in 2007 but it came a serious hobby two years ago when i met Kumar Vishwas. His poetry reignited my love for writing," he says. 

To involve youth with our Hindi literature and poetry, he started the new trend of filming his poetry into short videos and sharing it on social media. "The response to these videos from my followers and friends was phenomenal," says Gulati. 


Puneet Gulati recites his poem - Khalishq for SBS Hindi in the podcast. 



