Punjab Drug Epidemic: Dr. Avnish Jollyji

Published 22 June 2016 at 10:46pm, updated 23 June 2016 at 2:57pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

In recent weeks there has been increasing attention in the media, social media given to the Punjab drug epidemic. This is not a new problem but things are getting worse as almost a whole generation of young people is being lost to recreational drugs. If effective action is not taken to deal with the problem it will mean dark days ahead for this part of the world. Dr. Avnish Jolly Spoke to Harita Mehta about the realily of Punjab and how the agencies are working to cope with this issue.

