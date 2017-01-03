Purana Qila: Sher Mandal Of Delhi

Published 3 January 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 4 January 2017 at 12:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The Octagonal Sher Mandal of the Purana Qila or old fort in Delhi situated close to the zoo and Pragati Maidan is a silent witness to Mughal King Humayun's death. Tune in to hear more about this long forgotten ancient fort built in the 16th Century on the land of the Pandavas, which was then known as Indraprasth. Writer: Vijay Jayara. Presenter/Producer: Kumud Merani
