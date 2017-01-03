SBS Hindi

Purana Qila: Sher Mandal Of Delhi

SBS Hindi

The Ruins of the Old Fort Walls- Delhi

The Ruins of the Old Fort Walls- Delhi Source: Vijay Jayara

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 4 January 2017 at 12:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Octagonal Sher Mandal of the Purana Qila or old fort in Delhi situated close to the zoo and Pragati Maidan is a silent witness to Mughal King Humayun's death. Tune in to hear more about this long forgotten ancient fort built in the 16th Century on the land of the Pandavas, which was then known as Indraprasth. Writer: Vijay Jayara. Presenter/Producer: Kumud Merani

Published 3 January 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 4 January 2017 at 12:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Vijay J
Sher Mandir Source: Vijay J


Bawlee
Bawlee Source: Vijay J


Shahi Hamam
Shahi Hamaam Source: Vijay J


Main Door
Main door of the palace Source: Vijay J


Mata Kunti Devi Mandir
Mata Kunti Devi Mandir Source: Vijay J


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023