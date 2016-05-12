SBS Hindi

Purchasing Properties? Other Considerations

A home

A home

Published 12 May 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 12 May 2016 at 9:25pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

In our Settlement series we are giving tips to people wanting to buy a new home or build a house on a block of land.Architect Lalit Mittal gives us some tips like ensuring you have ahouse inspection and valuation done. If your house has a swimming pool it is also now compulsory to register it with your local Council.

