QANTAS plummets amid warnings international flights are a year away

Qantas Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce Source: AAP
Published 21 August 2020 at 4:55pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Qantas has posted a statutory loss of $2.7 billion, which is reflective of the downturn in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. It doesn't expect to fly overseas until July next year, but with many domestic borders also closed, it's calling for a plan to at least restart key aspects of business.
Published 21 August 2020 at 4:55pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
