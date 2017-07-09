Quadriplegic rugby player

Ben Leaudais competing in wheelchair rugby Source: SBS
Published 9 July 2017 at 7:11pm
By Sanjiv Dubey
Source: SBS
Ben Leaudais' (LAW-days) life changed irrevocably three years ago after a car accident left him a quadriplegic. Now, the 21-year-old is on the cusp of playing in the Wheelchair Rugby national championships.Now, Ben Leaudais trains six days a week and is a mainstay for the New South Wales Gladiators, often driving himself to practice in Sydney.
