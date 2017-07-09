SBS Hindi

Quadriplegic rugby player

SBS Hindi

Ben Leaudais competing in wheelchair rugby

Ben Leaudais competing in wheelchair rugby Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 July 2017 at 7:11pm
By Sanjiv Dubey
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ben Leaudais' (LAW-days) life changed irrevocably three years ago after a car accident left him a quadriplegic. Now, the 21-year-old is on the cusp of playing in the Wheelchair Rugby national championships.Now, Ben Leaudais trains six days a week and is a mainstay for the New South Wales Gladiators, often driving himself to practice in Sydney.

Published 9 July 2017 at 7:11pm
By Sanjiv Dubey
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023